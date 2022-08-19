Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Graduate Trainees
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: Stipend of 1k per day,
Industry: FMCG,
Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking for Graduate Trainees to train and mentor in liaison with the organizational overall goal.
Key Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Sales and Marketing, Finance and Accounting
- At least 1 years’ relevant experience.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Exceptional analytic and problem-solving abilities.
- Great attitude and willingness to learn.
- Strong computer skills in MS word and Excel
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Graduate Trainees) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.
