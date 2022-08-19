Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Graduate Trainees

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Stipend of 1k per day,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking for Graduate Trainees to train and mentor in liaison with the organizational overall goal.

Key Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Sales and Marketing, Finance and Accounting

At least 1 years’ relevant experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Exceptional analytic and problem-solving abilities.

Great attitude and willingness to learn.

Strong computer skills in MS word and Excel

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Graduate Trainees) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 25th August 2022.