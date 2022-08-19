Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Graduate Trainees

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Stipend of 1k per day,

Industry: FMCG,

Our client is an e-commerce platform with a distribution solution to serve the market in deep rural areas. They are currently looking for Graduate Trainees to train and mentor in liaison with the organizational overall goal.

Key Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Sales and Marketing, Finance and Accounting
  • At least 1 years’ relevant experience.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Exceptional analytic and problem-solving abilities.
  • Great attitude and willingness to learn.
  • Strong computer skills in MS word and Excel

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Graduate Trainees) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  before 25th August 2022.

