Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ECONOMICS & STATISTICS (Job Ref: ZU/10/25/55/2022)

The purpose of this position is to carry out research, teaching, student mentorship and other duties in liaison with the University’s overall goal.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Department- Business & Economics, the position holder will be responsible for the following, amongst others:

Onboarding new students by marketing the University programmes both internally and externally;

Student retention through quality customer service;

Teach at Certificate and Diploma levels, in areas allocated and reviewed from time to time by the Head of Department;

Development, administration and marking of exams and other assessments;

Research and produce study manuals, or other research outputs, in line with the objectives in the Staff appraisals;

Supervise or assist with supervision of research studies undertaken by the students;

Accompanying students on field trips and educational visits and preparing risk assessments;

To handle students’ concerns relating to their learning needs;

Provide mentorship and career guidance to students.

Qualification Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree qualification from a recognized/accredited university in the relevant field.

At least (2) years of post-qualification teaching experience;

Membership in a relevant professional organization.

Skills & competencies

Excellent interpersonal.

Commitment to academic research

Good communication skills.

Good customer service skills

Commitment to high-quality teaching and fostering a positive learning environment for students

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting the job reference number on the subject line and; indicating their current and expected salary on their application letter, not later than 12th August 2022.

ZETECH UNIVERSITY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Note: We do not ask for money in any step of the hiring process and all meetings including interviews will be held on our Campus in Ruiru: Beware of fraudsters.