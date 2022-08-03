Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, has responded after the US Embassy in Nairobi issued a security alert, restricting the movement of its citizens residing in Kisumu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the county boss affirmed that Kisumu residents were very peaceful and were ready to welcome visitors to the beautiful city.

“On the travel advisory issued by the US Embassy of Kenya urging American Citizens to avoid traveling to Kisumu, I want to assure those traveling to Kisumu that our people are very peaceful and looking forward to welcoming you. Enjoy our beautiful sunset City,” Governor Nyong’o stated.

The embassy, in its warning, stated that Kenya has periodically experienced pre-election violence during election cycles adding that election-related demonstrations are usually experienced at such times.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to the election and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams. Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention,”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu. The State Department reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” the embassy stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.