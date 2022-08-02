Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was spotted cruising in his luxurious Bentley Mulsanne along one of the major roads in Nairobi.

The flamboyant Governor was probably on private errands since he was not in the company of his security team.

The multi-million Orange Bentley cost over Ksh 20 Million and Joho is one of the few rich Kenyans who own the British-made machine.

One of the main reasons why Bentleys are expensive is because they only produce a limited number of cars each year.

The Mulsanne weighs 2685kgs and has an eight-cylinder, 6752 cc engine.

The luxury car is 5.57 metres long and can hit 96km/h from a standstill in around five seconds.

Watch the video of the Governor’s Bentley.

