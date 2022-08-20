Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 20 August 2022 – Some goons are reportedly attacking and robbing innocent Kenyans near the Marikiti market in Nairobi and bragging that they are untouchable since Ruto is the President.

According to information shared by Alai, the goons claim that they voted for Ruto and that he supports all hustles.

Someone spotted the goons attacking and robbing a man at around 8 PM and claimed that they were saying, “Unajua nani amekalia kiti saa hii. Ni hustler na alisema kazi ni kazi kwa hivyo sisi tuko kazi,”.

Below is what Alai posted on Facebook.

