Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – LIV Golf commissioner, Greg Norman confirmed that the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway attempted to lure away Tiger Woods with $700-800million deal to join the Saudi-backed LIV golf.

The series, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has caused an outrage in the sport with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour after it poached some of the sport’s stars with lucrative deals – and even tried to snatch up the biggest name in golf, Woods.

Norman, a two-time major champion, appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Show Monday night and hit back at the rival tour as he accused the PGA Tour of continuing to take sponsorship money from Saudi backers.

When Carlson asked if the $700-800million offer to Woods he had seen floated around was correct, Norman confirmed the figure was ‘somewhere in that neighborhood’.

‘That number was out there before I became CEO,’ Norman admitted. ‘That number has been out there, yes.

‘Tiger is a needle mover. So course you got to look at the best of the best. The originally approached tiger before I became CEO so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.’

The 15-time major made his return at the Masters in April following his horror car crash.

Woods has been one of the most outspoken stars against the organization.

Ahead of the 150th British Open Championship in July, Woods savaged the Saudi rebels for ‘turning their back’ on the sport.

‘I disagree with those who have gone to LIV, I think they have turned their back on what allowed them to get to this position,’ he began. ‘Some players have never had a chance to even experience playing on one of the tours.

‘They have gone right from the amateur ranks to that organization and never really had a chance to feel what it is like to play a schedule or play in big events.

‘Some of these players may never even get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. They will never get a chance to experience this right here. Walk down the fairways at Augusta National.

‘I don’t understand it. What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt?

You are just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes.

‘They are playing blaring music. I can understand 54 holes for the Senior Tour. The guys are older and a little more banged up. When you are young, 72-hole tests are part of it. We used to have 36-hole play-offs for majors.

‘I just don’t see how this is positive in the long term. It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to walk these hallowed grounds and play in these majors.’

The breakaway tour has faced intense scrutiny and backlash for its ties to the Saudi Arabian government.