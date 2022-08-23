Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Renowned media personality and KBC anchor, Cynthia Nyamai, now claims that God revealed to her that William Ruto will be the 5th President of Kenya in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cynthia, who is also a pastor, shared a message she sent to Ruto on 18th January 2019 with details of the revelation she got after fasting.

“Your Excellency, I hope you are well. I call you that because I have just finished the Easter fast and the lord revealed to me that you are the next president of Kenya,” Cynthia Nyamai’s message to Ruto read in part.

She told Ruto that God had picked him to deliver Kenya, adding that he should ask all Kenyans to repent.

“You were born for such a time as this. Never doubt that. Your assignment is bigger than just running a country. Yours is divine. Deliver the nation to God. Call for a nationwide fast and lead it that the people including you repent,” she continued.

Below is a screenshot of the message.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.