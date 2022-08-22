Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati is a heartless man.

This is after it emerged that he abandoned an IEBC staffer who was shot and injured while conducting polls in the just concluded General Election.

Speaking to the press, Mohammed Kanyare, who was the presiding officer at the Towheed polling centre in Eldas Constituency, Wajir County, claims he has been abandoned by Chebukati after he was shot while at work.

He noted that he was shot at close range leading to the amputation of his leg.

Kanyare, or any of his family members, are still yet to receive any communication from the commission.

“I have not heard from the commission that I was working for since they left me unattended to. Even a ‘sorry’ from them would have been better.

“I have no communication from the commission neither has any of my family members heard from the commission that I was hurt working for,” he stated.

On the fateful day, Kanyare noted that he was preparing to deliver Forms 34A to the returning officer when individuals claiming to be police officers stormed the venue.

First, gunshots were heard forcing everyone to scamper for safety before the armed individuals stormed the station.

“There were gunshots that were heard. I don’t know whether it was within or outside the compound. Everybody ran to the available rooms.

“I went back to the tallying center to queue again and that was when some officers came in, ordered lights to be switched off and everybody to lie down,” he stated.

He, and others, complied with the directive but he now believes that the attack was directed toward him.

An unidentified ‘officer’ approached him, shot him in the leg with no explanation, and left him crying for help on the floor.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors informed him that his leg was badly damaged and the only solution would be to amputate him.

The Kenyan DALY POST.