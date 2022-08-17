Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Singer Harrysong has disagreed with the belief that God is in heaven.

In a post shared on his Instastories this morning, Harrysong asked people not to just read but “study, think and research.’

He shared the bible verse that stated that God created heaven and earth and then asked ”How possible is it for you to be in a location and later create that location?”

Read his post below