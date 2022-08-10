Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – US businessman, Francis Van-Lare, has advised people who are getting into new relationships to have sex first.

Francis, who has been married and divorced five times, gave the advice while responding to a question American media personality, Steve Harvey, asked on Twitter.

”What advice would you give to a person who is about to get into a new relationship? Harvey asked

“Go straight to the bedroom and have sex first. After the sex you both can determine if it’s going to be love or your lust has been satisfied.” Francis replied “Best advice ever,” he added.