Sunday, August 28, 2022 – A girl was seen taking an alligator for a swim in the fountains in Philadelphia.

Families were at Love Park on Friday afternoon, August 26, when they spotted a little girl with an alligator on a leash.

In a video shared online, the girl and her alligator are seen splashing around in the spray ground.

Local reports say the reptile is the girl’s emotional support alligator.

Britt Miller was taking a walk with her baby daughter when she saw the commotion in the park.

Miller said: “We were just walking by LOVE Park and saw this kid playing with an alligator in the fountain.

“Of course, there was a ton of people around taking pictures. The girl seemed to be with her family, who were sitting off to the side. They were super friendly. People were picking up the alligator, petting it, all sorts of stuff.”

Miller learned that the alligator’s name is Wally.

