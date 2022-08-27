Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Former Manchester United footballer, Ryan Giggs’s ex-wife Stacey is reportedly terrified after three masked men stole her £80,000 Range Rover Sport from her home.

Stacey, 43, saw the thieves drive off in the motor at 1.30am on Friday, August 26 in Worsley, Manchester, where she lives with her children.

Her kids with Ryan Giggs, Liberty, 19, and Zach, 15 are reportedly “inconsolable” following the ordeal. The Sun also reports that on Friday neighbours spotted Ryan Giggs arriving to drop off a car for Stacey.

According to the Sun UK, a source said:

“It was so upsetting. Stacey’s kids are hysterical. They’ve been left terrified and inconsolable.

“And it’s unthinkable for this to happen after everything Stacey has been through with Max.

“She called police straight away.

“They were there all night trying to work out how the robbers accessed the property and her car.

The source also said police used the car’s tracker to find it dumped.

“Thankfully they found it but the whole incident is terrifying.

Stacey recently split from boyfriend and singer Max George