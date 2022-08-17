Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Ryan Giggs and his ex-girlfriend made explicit videos together and had a ‘healthy sex life’ which sometimes became ‘rough’, a court today heard.

Giving evidence in his domestic assault trial, the former Manchester United star, 48, said he and ex-partner Kate Greville recorded X-rated videos during their relationship.

Asked by his lawyer, Chris Daw QC, about their sex life, Giggs replied: ‘It was the same as always. We had a healthy sex life and sometimes it could get rough.’

When asked what he did with the videos when he and Ms Greville were going through an off period, Giggs told the court that he deleted them from his phone.

The former Wales winger also said that when he and Ms Greville would rekindle their romance that she would then send them to him again.

Today Giggs also told jurors how he had argued with Ms Greville at Winter Wonderland after she accused him of ‘flirting’ with a ‘very attractive’ sports presenter during a Christmas night out.

He said Ms Greville became ‘uncomfortable’ after he was paired with the unnamed TV presenter during a corporate crazy golf event for his agent’s company.

The group, which also involved cricket stars, then moved to Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park where they had a table of 20 booked in the Munich-style German beer hall.

But Giggs today told the court he began arguing with Ms Greville during the party after she accused him of ‘flirting’.

Speaking about the incident, he told jurors: ‘I got paired with a lady who’s a sport presenter. Kate got paired with someone else. Kate felt uneasy with who she was paired with.

‘She wasn’t happy I was paired with a sport presenter, understandably. She didn’t know many people there. It would have been a couple of hours, having a few drinks.’

Giggs was asked why she was ‘uncomfortable’, prompting Giggs to say that the woman he was paired with ‘was an attractive lady’.

Giggs said Ms Greville later accused him of flirting with the sports presenter – something he denied – and that they had an argument about it. Mr Daw asked: ‘Had you (flirted) on this occasion?’

Giggs replied: ‘No. I was at one end of the table speaking to my agent and a few cricketers I knew and the other end were a group of girls who worked for the agency, and the sports presenter I mentioned.

‘I thought we were getting on fine. I said (to Kate) ‘is everything OK?’ and she said ‘no, not really’, which surprised me.

‘She just accused me of flirting with the girl which I was not. We were at opposite ends of the table. She said ‘you kept looking at her, I was watching you, you were definitely flirting’.’

The court heard the row, in December 2019, led to an argument at the Stafford Hotel in London, where Ms Greville claims he threw a bag at her head with a laptop on it, kicked her out of bed and ejected her naked into the corridor.

It comes after Giggs yesterday admitted in court to being a ‘love cheat’ who can ‘never’ resist an attractive woman as he admitted to cheating on his first wife with Kate Greville following his ‘very public’ affair with his sister-in-law.

While in the witness box, the ex-footballer admitted to being ‘a flirt by nature’ who has ‘never’ been faithful to any of his former girlfriends.

In a candid summary of his love life, the ex-Premier League star admitted that he is ‘never’ able to resist an attractive woman – regardless of whether or not he is in a relationship.

He also told jurors that he had been unfaithful to his ex-wife, Stacey Giggs during a ‘very public affair’ – referencing his eight-year fling with his sister-in-law that saw her fall pregnant – and a later entanglement with now ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, an affair he admitted allowed him to ‘have his cake and eat it’.

However, he strongly denied ever attacking Ms Greville, who has accused him of ‘headbutting’ her during a row at his £1.7million mansion.

When asked if he had ever had ever assaulted a woman, Giggs replied: ‘No’.

The former Wales midfielder’s ‘love cheat’ admission came as he began giving evidence in his domestic assault trial.

Giggs is accused of assaulting ex-partner Ms Greville and her sister Emma during an incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020.

He denies the charges, as well as using controlling and coercive behaviour towards ex Kate during their ‘toxic’ six-year on-and-off relationship, and is currently on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Today Giggs entered the witness box for his second day of evidence over allegations of assault and controlling behaviour.

His barrister Mr Daw asked Giggs, wearing a grey suit and standing to face the jury, whether he had ever been sent off in the more than 1,000 matches he played in his 24-year career.

Giggs replied: ‘Once for Wales. It was for two bookable offences.’ He said it was ‘part and parcel’ of being a footballer to be wound up and verbally abused on the pitch.

Mr Daw asked: ‘On any occasion did you react to any of that with violence?’ ‘No,’ replied Giggs.

Giggs also told the court he and Kate Greville had a healthy sex life and that sometimes it could get rough.

Giggs was asked about a message including a picture of him with the word ‘Bully’. He told the court the message was ‘a joke’ after he had a scratch on his neck from sex.

The court heard Ms Greville replied: ‘Oops, sorry baby. I have a bruise on my arm but you can’t see it because I’m so brown.’

Asked by Mr Daw about the nature of Giggs’ and Ms Greville’s sex life during this time, Giggs said: ‘The nature was the same as it had always been – a healthy sex life and sometimes it could get rough.’

Mr Daw also asked Giggs about an allegation that he was putting more pressure on Ms Greville to have sex. He replied: ‘Whenever we had sex it was always mutual.’

Mr Daw went through a series of messages between Giggs and Ms Greville in 2017. A message from Ms Greville to Giggs said: ‘I want you so badly. Rough xx.’ Giggs replied: ‘Do you? I’m scared of hurting you.’

Ms Greville said: ‘I want it to hurt a little, not in a weird way, I just want you to shock and surprise me.’

In response to a message from Giggs that it was ‘a fine line,’ Ms Greville then said: ‘We’ll just have to have fun finding that line then.’

Asked by Chris Daw QC about whether the pair had an equal interest in rough sex, Ryan Giggs replied: ‘From this exchange it looks like Kate, but throughout the relationship it was just mutual.’

The court heard that Giggs and Ms Greville frequently made sex videos together during their tumultuous on-off relationship.

When asked what he did with the videos when he and Ms Greville were going through an off period, Giggs told the court that he deleted them from his phone.

He also said that when he and Ms. Greville would rekindle their romance that she would then send them to him again.

As part of the evidence, Giggs was today asked about an incident at the Stafford Hotel in London in December 2019 in which Ms Greville claims he threw a bag at her head with a laptop on it, kicked her out of bed and ejected her naked into the corridor.

He told the court the couple had earlier travelled down for his agent’s Christmas party which included a mini-golf tournament, a trip to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and a visit to a nightclub.

A draw took place for the golf event as Giggs was paired with a female sports presenter, who he described as an ‘attractive lady’.

Ms Greville was not happy, he said, and they swapped golfing partners to play alongside each other.

The party of about 20 people moved on to Winter Wonderland where a table had been booked at a Bavarian beer garden tent.

Ryan Giggs told the court Kate Greville later accused him of flirting with the TV presenter he had been paired with for the golf.

Mr Daw asked: ‘Had you on this occasion?’ Giggs replied: ‘No. I was at one end of the table speaking to my agent and a few cricketers I knew and the other end were a group of girls who worked for the agency, and the sports presenter I mentioned.

‘I thought we were getting on fine. I said (to Kate) ‘is everything OK?’ and she said ‘no, not really’, which surprised me. She just accused me of flirting with the girl which I was not. We were at opposite ends of the table.

‘She said ‘you kept looking at her, I was watching you, you were definitely flirting’.’

Ryan Giggs told the jury: ‘I was slightly embarrassed we were arguing. I left on my own. I walked to the club where we going next. It was a long walk.’

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs met Ms. Greville in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

He divorced his wife Stacey in December 2017 and later found love again with lingerie model, Zara Charles, 33.

The trial continues.