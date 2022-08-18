Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – An ally of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, won the just concluded Presidential election in a free and fair manner.

Speaking to journalists, William Kamket, who was also re-elected as Tiaty Member of Parliament on a KANU ticket, said Ruto won democratically and urged the Azimio One Kenya Alliance to accept the fact that Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya.

“William Ruto is my friend, being a Kalenjin like me, I will not join a team of people who want to see my brother down.

“We may differ on other things but I must protect his success with all my body organs,” Kamket said

Kamket also begged DP Ruto to invite him for his swearing-in and vowed to work together with him for the sake of the Tiaty electorate.

“I’m not doing so because I want favors from his government but because he won fairly.

“A man who doesn’t want to see your brother succeeding will also be jealous of your success when you succeed. Bwana Rais, twanga kazi ndugu. I am a phone call away, reach me whenever you need me.

“I am ready to work with you” the lawmaker stated.

