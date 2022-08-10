Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – KANU Chairman Gideon Moi might lose his Baringo senatorial seat in the just concluded elections.

This is after provisional results indicated that Gideon was trailing William Cheptumo, who is seeking the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

At the time of going to the press, the senator had 2,874 votes while Cheptumo, currently the Baringo North MP, had 4,454 votes.

Felix Kiprono was third with 110 votes. The counting of votes is still underway.

As previously reported, Moi failed to deliver his polling station to his ally Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In the just concluded elections, Raila garnered only 21 votes at the Tandui Primary School polling station in Sacho where the young Moi voted.

On the other hand, Raila’s rival Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto achieved 248 votes from the same station.

Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah got one vote while Agano’s Waihiga Mwaure did not receive any vote

The Kenyan DAILY POST.