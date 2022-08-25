Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti are going strong since confirming their relationship following his split from superstar singer, Shakira after an 11-year relationship.

Spain’s Hola! magazine have obtained photos of the footballer, 35, attending a friend’s nuptials alongside Clara, 23, in the Costa Brava region of Catelonia.

It comes after the Barcelona star announced that he and Shakira had parted ways in June after an 11-year relationship.

Gerard is pictured holding hands with Clara in the wedding snaps where he looked dapper in a black suit and a white shirt. PR student Clara rocked a multi-colored striped midi dress for the ceremony.

Gerard’s new relationship was revealed earlier this month, with the pair said to have met after Clara worked at events put on by his production company Kosmos.

Shakira, who shared two sons together, Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, with Gerard is said to be angry with the footballer for going public with Clara after the former couple reportedly made a pact to wait a year before doing so.

Last week, photos of Gerard passionately kissing his new love interest at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia was shared by Spanish media outlet Socialite.

A source told The Sun: ‘Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.

‘They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.’

They added: ‘People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.

Host Laura Roige narrated: ‘I am excited, it is evident that there is a relationship. I have seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot, because this is a Gerard Pique that we have never seen. I have never seen him like this with the singer.’

They claim Shakira is ‘very angry at seeing the father of her children with his girlfriend in public’.

It’s claimed they had a pact in which they would not appear in public with their partners during the first year since the breakup.