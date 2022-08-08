Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Monday, August 8, 2022 – A UK Couple who couldn’t buy a house in their home country with their savings have gone on to buy a village in France.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Help! We Bought a Village, Paul Mappley and his partner Yip Ward said they have never owned even a studio flat in the UK but are now planning to create a luxury holiday destination in the historic hamlet of La Busliere, in Normandy, after buying it for €14,000 (about £11,775).

The village is made up of six cottages, two barns and a paddock, plus a two-storey workshop, cider press and communal bread oven. Although the cottage has no electricity supply yet.

The couple used to live in a caravan in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, when a friend offered them the chance to buy it in 2019.

Yip said to The Sun: ‘In the area we were living before 2021 it was about £300,000 to buy a tiny place to live, and that was just never on the table for us.

‘We had always rented and we were living in a – really lovely – static mobile caravan belonging to our friend.

‘But when they looked to sell it, we began to worry.

‘So it was incredibly exciting when we heard from a friend about Le Busliere. We began to think: ‘This could really happen for us.”’

Paul admitted it has been ‘stressful at times’, adding they are short of money, but are ‘so grateful to be here’.

‘It was like a squat when we moved in, but we’re quite comfortable now,’ he said.