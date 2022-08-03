Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



GamStop Alternatives For Kenyan Players

Kenyan players love to gamble and they enjoy countless online casinos on a daily basis. If you are one of them, you will want to know that in rare cases something similar to GamStop is mandatory. Today we will explain all of that and we will help you understand the overall need for this type of security or better said prevention.

GamStop Facts

GamStop is a self-exclusion platform that is available in the United Kingdom. As such it is not available in Kenya. The idea is that a player will create the account and he won’t be able to gamble or visit online casinos in the country as long as his self-exclusion is active. This can be up to 5 years. Believe it or not, this works well and it helps over 85% of people. The remaining percentage of players usually go to NonGamStopBets casino platforms which usually accept British players. We must add that the platform has been used by thousands and it is one of a kind in the world. It is developed by the UKGC and works perfectly every single time. There are some details that will become available in other countries, including Kenya but this is not available at the moment.

Alternatives You Can Use

Kenyan players will need to use alternatives to get what they want. Luckily there are a lot of them and each one is special and works well. Below we will reveal the main ones and all the ones that do count.

Gamban

Gamban was developed in 2015 and ever since it was one of the apps players love and like. The app is modern, easy to use, and comes with all the perks you will want. Recently, it started covering even crypto platforms and related sites. You can install it on any device you want such as Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. Once installed it will block apps and casino websites at the same time. You cannot gamble until the period you have selected expires. Only after that you can remove the app and continue playing. This is a similar way to how all of these apps work and it is an effective one.

Keep in mind that the tool has been used by millions and it is even promoted at the casinos in the footer of their page. Kenyan players like it and will probably opt for this one more than for some other.

Gamblock

Gamblock is one of a kind tool. It doesn’t use the database like many others to match the casino and blocks it. It will use an algorithm that can detect the purpose of the site and then block it. In simple terms, this means that if a casino has anything to do with gambling or betting, it will become completely unavailable. The algorithm is aggressive meaning that even a site that has small links to gambling and betting will become unavailable.

The app was released in 2000 and it is very popular today. Yes, players from Kenya can use it and they will be thrilled with the outcome. We must add that the app is updated on a daily basis and it is becoming more advanced, more appealing, and better the lack of a better word.

Bet Blocker

The app doesn’t even require you to create an account. You can install the app and it will block over 80000 websites for gambling and over 1500 apps. Once done, you cannot gamble and you will need to wait until the time frame you have selected expires. Only then you can gamble again. As you can see again, this is the basic method of how these apps work and it is a decent one.

We also like the fact that there are no ads here and the app is free. Another advantage is a very appealing user interface that looks great. In the addition, the tool has been more than just effective in preventing access to gambling sites, betting sites, and all the rest.

Net Nanny

Net Nanny is a more advanced and preferable app than you may think. It was released in 1993. The app can block any website related to gambling. This makes it ideal for this purpose. It can also block websites that have sensitive or delicate content.

The next main advantage here is the presence of parental controls. These are versatile. The app can track location, screen time, and social media and limit all of that as you like. It is a nice addition and a set of features you may want to use.

The Final Word

There you go. Now you have a list of the options and alternatives to GamStop that are actually available, ready for you, and can be used in a second. Each one is safe and sound and each one will make sure you are distanced from online gambling and other unwanted entertainment as much as possible. Once you don’t have a need to be away from gambling, the app will expire and you can get back into gambling.