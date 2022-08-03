Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 8, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is inches away from the State House if a poll conducted by TIFA is anything to go by.

The poll announced on Wednesday showed that Raila Odinga, 77, is the man to beat during the election slated for next Tuesday.

The poll shows that Raila Odinga will win the election with 53 percent of the votes cast.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, emerged second with 45 percent.

Roots party presidential candidate Prof. George Luchiri Wajackoyah emerged third with 2 percent.

Agano party leader David Mwaure closed the poll with 0.2 percent.

This is a big win for Raila Odinga since the poll comes less than a week before the election date.

This is a big blow to Ruto, who has been running around the country for the last five years drumming up support for his presidency.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.