Wednesday, August 8, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is inches away from the State House if a poll conducted by TIFA is anything to go by.
The poll announced on Wednesday showed that Raila Odinga, 77, is the man to beat during the election slated for next Tuesday.
The poll shows that Raila Odinga will win the election with 53 percent of the votes cast.
Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, emerged second with 45 percent.
Roots party presidential candidate Prof. George Luchiri Wajackoyah emerged third with 2 percent.
Agano party leader David Mwaure closed the poll with 0.2 percent.
This is a big win for Raila Odinga since the poll comes less than a week before the election date.
This is a big blow to Ruto, who has been running around the country for the last five years drumming up support for his presidency.
Here is the graphical representation of the poll.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Kizee!
When primitive statistical data are cooked to project you to be leading. Use your retarded empty skull to think.
The ground is very different – YAHWEH GOD and the citizens of the republic of Kenya will give you the same out come as the court ruling of your SNAKE BBI. The advice voters are giving you, is co prepare your grave due to the stroke as a result of the shock on the outcome of the 9th August 2022 election. HEAVEN will supernaturally delete both of you handshake legion of demons and Kenya would be sad, cos it’s a long need all want to see happened as HEAVEN hands FREEDOM TO THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA for the world to see and take note – HE (YAHWEH GOD) LIVE AND IS IN CONTROL.
No legion of demons weapons will prosper in this election: kize prepare for the unimaginable shocker that will send you and your crime brother thug to abyss direct.