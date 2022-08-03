Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – With less than five days remaining to the August 9th general election, the United States Central Intelligence Agency, commonly known as the CIA, has given a hint of who will become the fifth President of Kenya.

The high-stakes election is a two-horse race between Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

The CIA in a memo to the United States embassy in Nairobi warned American citizens against visiting Kisumu city.

The agency is mandated to warn US embassies about the safety of their citizens.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu. The State Department reminds US citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” part of the memo stated.

This means that the CIA has sensed that Raila Odinga could lose the election to William Ruto and chaos might erupt in the lakeside city or that in case the former Prime Minister wins, his supporters may be ‘riotously happy’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.