Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Game Of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has married his girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony in a ‘dignified’ ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland.

The actor, 30, who is best known for playing Joffrey Baratheon in the HBO series, tied the knot with his actress partner at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs.

Rev.Father Patsy Lynch took to Twitter on Monday to share the happy couple’s news, describing the intimate ceremony and ‘simple’ and ‘dignified’.

Alongside the snaps, Fr Lynch wrote: ‘Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church.’

Describing what it was like to meet Jack, the priest added: ‘A very down to-earth, simple and relaxed person.’

Fr Lynch also went on to detail the special day in more detail, adding: ‘It was an amazing celebration. Everyone was so relaxed. I will treasure so many memories of this special day.

‘This simple wedding ceremony was amazing because of its simplicity and families coming together to celebrate.’

Speaking to The Irish Independent, Fr Lynch said the nuptials were a ‘pre-wedding’ as the couple plan to have a second ceremony to mark their marriage in England.

He said the couple decided to have a ceremony in County Kerry as they have been holidaying in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and have ‘happy memories’ there.

‘Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal,’ he said.

For the wedding, Jack rocked grey trousers and a green shirt, which he styled with brown suit shoes, while his bride Roisin looked glamorous in a pastel patterned pink and blue silk dress, which she paired with a matching shawl.