Monday, August 1, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has revealed the old man who ordered the assassination of former Nyandarua Member of Parliament, Josiah Mwangi Kariuki, popularly known as JM.

JM, an astute politician and businessman, died on 21st March 1975.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua, Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to kill him like the way his father late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ordered the macabre killing of JM.

“In the next eight days, come to Sagana and pack your belongings and go home. You [president] called an elders meeting and said I will know you are the president,” Gachagua said.

“I helped you for 20 years. I got you from the bar and now you are threatening me. Please, don’t kill us like your dad [Mzee Jomo Kenyatta] killed JM Kariuki.

“If you so wish, then kill us this week,” Gachagua added.

