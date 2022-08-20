Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Azimio has protested massive defections of elected leaders from his outfit to President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team.

In the statement, Raila, through Azimio Spokesman Professor Makau Mutua, claimed that Ruto was engaged in ‘acts of impunity’ by disregarding the law.

“We are shocked that DP William Ruto, who harbors dreams of leading Kenya, is already engaged in acts of impunity and disregard of the rule of law. He must suffer from gross ignorance of our laws.”

“As we issue this statement, Mr. Ruto is assiduously wooing some of the leaders elected as Independents and on the Azimio Coalition to defect to his side.”

“This is the practice that was used in the KANU era to defeat the independence of the legislature and retard the growth of multiparty democracy,” part of the statement read.

Mutua claimed that the President-elect was returning the country to the dark old days of KANU.

“Mr. Ruto should not be allowed to take this country back to the old days of the KANU dictatorship.

“He needs to stop engaging in the culture of political corruption.”

“We know he wants to create propaganda to give the impression that he is the inevitable victor. The court will be the final arbiter on who won this election, and we are confident that we won it.”

“Why has Mr. Ruto panicked and resorted to illegal and corrupt conduct in violation of the law? It can only be because he has sensed defeat.”

“We urge Kenyans to see Mr. Ruto’s hypocrisy and his disregard for the law for what it is. We ask our supporters and those elected on Azimio, or as Independents, to stand firm to vindicate our democracy,” he stated.

This comes after United Democratic Movement (UDM) led by Ali Roba abandoned Azimio to join Kenya Kwanza.

“In addition, over ten independent candidates have already joined Ruto’s team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.