Friday, August 19, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who are dumping the coalition for William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Four days after Ruto was declared President-Elect, 9 Azimio Members of Parliament and 1 senator and 1 woman representative dumped the Raila Odinga-led coalition and joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Also, Jubilee Party elected leaders are reportedly warming up to Ruto‘s fold and it is just a matter of time before they make the announcement.

Reacting to the exodus, Uhuru, through Jubilee Party Secretary, Jeremiah Kioni, warned the leaders of dire consequences should they join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kioni said Jubilee Party is part of the Azimio coalition and no leader will be allowed to leave.

Kioni said any leader who will try to leave will be expelled from the party and a by-election will be held in his area.

“Those who are already thinking of living, know that you risk losing your seat, whether at county assembly or at the parliamentary level because the law provides for that,” Kioni stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.