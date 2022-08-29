Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office Assistant
Qualifications/Requirements
- Diploma in Front Office, health records or any related field
- At least one-year experience in a hospital set up is an added advantage
- Computer proficient
- Customer service oriented
- v. Good Communications skills.
- vi. Excellent planning and organizational skills
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQANyahururu.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Wednesday,31st August, 2022
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>