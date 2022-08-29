Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Front Office Assistant 

Qualifications/Requirements

  • Diploma in Front Office, health records or any related field
  • At least one-year experience in a hospital set up is an added advantage
  •  Computer proficient
  • Customer service oriented
  • v. Good Communications skills.
  • vi. Excellent planning and organizational skills

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQANyahururu.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Wednesday,31st August, 2022

