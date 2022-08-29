Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Front Office Assistant

Qualifications/Requirements

Diploma in Front Office, health records or any related field

At least one-year experience in a hospital set up is an added advantage

Computer proficient

Customer service oriented

v. Good Communications skills.

vi. Excellent planning and organizational skills

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to EQANyahururu.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Wednesday,31st August, 2022