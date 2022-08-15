Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office Assistant – Nkubu
Qualifications/ Requirements
i. Diploma in Front Office, health records or any related field
ii. At least one-year experience in a hospital set up is an added advantage
iii. Computer proficient
iv. Customer service oriented
v. Good Communications skills.
vi. Excellent planning and organizational skills
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your Professional and Academic certificates to eqankubu.recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Monday, 22nd August, 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>