Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office Assistant – Voi
Qualifications/Requirements
i. Diploma in Front Office Administration, Business Administration, Health Records management or equivalent deemed applicable.
ii. Two years working experience in a busy hospital
iii. Proficiency in handling, counting and recording cash transactions
iv. Proficiency in Computer Applications
v. Proficiency in processing insurance claims
vi. Excellent customer service and people skills
vii. Good communication and interpersonal skills
viii. Basic life support training is an added advantage
How to Apply
If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to EQAVoi.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Monday,8th August 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>