Front Office Assistant – Voi

Qualifications/Requirements

i. Diploma in Front Office Administration, Business Administration, Health Records management or equivalent deemed applicable.

ii. Two years working experience in a busy hospital

iii. Proficiency in handling, counting and recording cash transactions

iv. Proficiency in Computer Applications

v. Proficiency in processing insurance claims

vi. Excellent customer service and people skills

vii. Good communication and interpersonal skills

viii. Basic life support training is an added advantage

How to Apply

If you match the above qualifications, send your CV, cover letter and copies of your professional and academic certificates to EQAVoi.Recruitment@equityafia.co.ke quoting the position you are applying for on the email subject by end of day on Monday,8th August 2022.