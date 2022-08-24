Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – New details have emerged on the mysterious death of Gichugu Constituency Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu.

According to Kirinyaga County IEBC Manager Jane Gitonga, Gitobu had gone to visit his family in Nanyuki before he died suddenly.

She noted that the deceased collapsed at the IEBC offices in Nanyuki before he was rushed to a private health facility where he was pronounced dead.

However, the police have ruled out foul play in the mysterious death of Mr. Gitobu.

Speaking yesterday, Laikipia County DCI Boss Onesmus Towett dispelled rumours of a possible killing of Mr. Gitobu, saying that the public should wait for the postmortem which will be conducted on Wednesday.

This comes days after missing Embakasi East returning officer Daniel Mbolu Musyoka was found dead after IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati announced him missing.

Police have since launched investigations into the death of the officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST