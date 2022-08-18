Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has for the first time spoken about the decision by the four commissioners to reject the presidential results.

The four, led by Commission‘s vice chairperson, Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya, and Irene Masit, rejected the outcome of the 2022 presidential election, saying it was not free and fair since Chebukati kept them in the dark.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Chebukati said the four commissioners asked him to moderate the results so that the country can have a repeat presidential election.

“During a briefing meeting held on 15th August 2022 at around 3.00 pm before the final declaration of the Presidential Election results, the four Commissioners demanded that the Chairperson moderate the results to force an election re-run contrary to their oath of office,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati said this is tantamount to subverting the Constitution and the sovereign will of the People of Kenya.

“The Chairperson refused to yield to this unconstitutional and illegal demand and proceeded to declare the results of the Presidential Election as received from the polling stations, and contained in Form 34A, in accordance with the law,” he said.

Chebukati said he is the National Returning Officer of the presidential election and he doesn’t share the responsibilities with anyone.

On Tuesday, Chebukati declared William Ruto as the President-Elect after winning the election with 50.59 percent, while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga came second with 48.85 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.