Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Former Manchester United striker, Javier Hernandez has offered to play free for the club to solve their striker crisis.

Coach Erik ten Hag is currently expericing striker crisis with star player, Cristiano Ronaldo seeking an exit and Anthony Martial sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Old Trafford chiefs are in the market for a striker this summer, but it seems 34-year-old Hernandez is ready to help the club.

Hernandez nicknamed Chicharito netted 59 goals in 157 appearances at Old Trafford and is now hoping to mount a title challenge with MLS side LA Galaxy this season.

Speaking to the Mirror, the Mexican forward assured fans that he would consider a move back to Man United, although he is currently very happy with life in Los Angeles.

‘If United came for me then I’d say “yes, I’ll play for free”. Of course, you know, I’d do that,’ he said.

‘But I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing very consistently and in my mind my conviction is all about winning a championship with LA Galaxy.’

‘In the future, if things happen then they happen – but in my mind I am 100 percent with LA.’

So far, Hernandez has been a key part of LA Galaxy’s playoff challenge, having scored nine goals in 21 appearances this season, with the MLS side currently sitting ninth in the league.