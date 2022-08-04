Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 August 2022 – Popular comedian, Owago Onyiro, has narrated his near-death experience in the United States of America, where he is on a tour.

Owago said the past four days have been hectic after being hospitalized.

Before he was rushed to the hospital, he fainted and passed out for almost four hours.

Although he did not disclose what he is ailing from, he thanked God for saving his life.

“It has been hectic for me the past 4 days. Fainted and passed out for almost 4 hours. Saw real death and came back. Trust me I am not dying anytime soon again in Jesus name. Thank you Lord for making me live again,” he posted.

Fans and his fellow Kenyan celebrities wished him a quick recovery.

Below are photos of him in hospital in Texas.

