Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey has completed a move to French club Nice on a free transfer.

The Wales midfielder, 31, recently left Serie A club, Juventus, after they terminated his contract by mutual agreement.

In addition to Nice, Ramsey had offers from MLS clubs before deciding to join Nice.

Charlotte FC also reportedly made an offer for the midfielder, with Ramsey ultimately opting to not follow his countryman Gareth Bale to MLS.

The move comes after Ramsey spent a half season on loan with Rangers, helping the Scottish side reach the Europa League final before missing a crucial penalty in the shootout loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.