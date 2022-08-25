Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has detailed how President-elect William Ruto rigged the election in Mt. Kenya using IEBC.

Addressing the press at Jubilee Party Headquarters, Kioni claimed Jubilee Party agents and those of Raila Odinga were denied access to the polling stations.

He claimed that they were chased away after being accused of not having identification letters bearing the IEBC stamp, a move that facilitated massive rigging.

Besides, Kioni claimed IEBC manipulated the voter turnout to over 55% when it was just 40%.

He added that some of the voters were forced to take photos of their ballot papers during the voting process to present evidence that they voted for the most preferred candidates for a payout later.

“It is within our region that we now got a new phenomenon of people going into the polling stations and taking photographs of their polling papers. Why were the voters taking pictures of the ballot papers: It is because there was a salary that was to be given to those voters.”

“All of a sudden, Mt Kenya had a lot of voters that needed to be assisted. The illiteracy level just shot up in 2022. Our agents were stuck at one corner and the Presiding Officers were with the assisted voters,” he added.

