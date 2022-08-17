Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – Meet Timeka and Grammo, a Kenyan LGBTQ couple that openly parades their love life on social media.

Although Kenyan society is yet to embrace the LGBTQ community, the couple doesn’t care about public opinions.

A sneak peek into their Instagram accounts reveal that they are madly in love.

They regularly share photos of themselves getting romantic and exchange romantic notes.

They celebrated their anniversary last month, having been married for 9 years.

See their photos:

The Kenyan DAILY POST.