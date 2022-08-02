Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Roysambu-based pastor James Wanjohi is living a flamboyant lifestyle which he openly displays on social media.
The youthful pastor, who makes a killing selling anointing oil and stage-managing miracles, has a fleet of pricey guzzlers, among them an Escalade.
He flaunted the American-made ‘machine while dressed in a designer suit.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
