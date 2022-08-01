Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – The sibling rivalry in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has been amplified. This is after Ford Kenya’s gubernatorial candidate in Kilifi County quit the race in favor of Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) candidate George Kithi, who is the fiercest rival of UDA candidate Aisha Jumwa.

Michael Tinga dropped out of the race in favor of Kithi during a rally in Chonyi, Kaloleni Constituency.

Tinga stated he resolved to back PAA because he was in concurrence with his vision to transform Kilifi County.

The Lawyer and advocate of the High Court promised free education, job creation, and the establishment of industries.

“That is his agenda and that is my agenda. For that reason, when we get together we will work together and deliver,” Tinga stated.

The Kilifi gubernatorial election has turned out to be a supremacy battle between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Raila Odinga’s Azimio which is perceived to enjoy massive support in the county and region.

The move by Micheal Tinga to step down for PAA’s candidate George Kithi is seen as a blow to UDA’s Aisha Jumwa, escalating the sibling rivalry within Ruto’s camp.

PAA Party Leader Amason Kingi is serving his second and final term and is banking on his influence to change the election outcome in the favour of Kithi.

The sibling rivalry in Kenya Kwanza is a major headache for Ruto, who has openly endorsed Jumwa in the presence of Kingi, a second-tier principal of the coalition.

However, Tinga maintained that he was backing Kithi for the good of the county, ahead of the August polls.

Other candidates in the race include Alphonce Dzombo Mbaru of the Safina Party, and Franco Esposito an independent candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.