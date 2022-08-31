Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – BNXN has reacted after his nude photos were leaked by an ex-girlfriend.

The singer took to Snapchat to reveal that he is heartbroken for the first time in his life.

He wrote:

“I’m incapable of loving anybody in this world asides Peggy. Before you step to me with whatever you think you got going on, know this.

“I fit dey follow you catch your cruise but you no reach.

“Na me just dey do rubbish.”

He added:

“For the first time in my life I’m heartbroken and na me cause am.”