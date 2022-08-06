Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – A Sierra Leonian footballer missed his wedding day in order to finalise a transfer to a new team and instead sent his brother to represent him.

Mohamed Buya Turay signed for the Swedish outfit after a spell playing in the Chinese Super League both Hebei China Fortune and Henan Songshan Longmen.

His wedding was set for July 21 but Swedish club Malmo wanted the 27-year-old to join up with them as soon as possible. So Turay missed the ceremony and travelled to Sweden to be unveiled as a Malmo player on July 22.

It has now been revealed that his brother switched places with him at the wedding to walk the aisle alongside bride, Suad Baydoun.

Turay told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet: ‘We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I was not there because Malmo asked me to arrive earlier.’

Turay who had posed for pictures with his wife in their wedding outfits before he left for Sweden and posted them on Twitter.

‘We took the picture beforehand, so it looks like I was there, but I was not. My brother got to represent me at the actual wedding,’ he said on Twitter.

Turay, who signed for Malmo after spending two seasons in China’s top flight, played against Luxembourg’s Diddeleng on Thursday in a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

He has not been reunited with his wife since the marriage but promised they would honeymoon together – eventually.

First, we are going to win the league, and then I will go on a honeymoon,’ Turay said with a smile.