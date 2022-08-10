Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Manchester City, footballer Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.

The footballer appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday morning, August 10, for his trial. He has already denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy, a 28-year-old French international, is also charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. All the offences relate to seven women.

An order had banned media from publishing the latest charge until the order was lifted by Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court last month.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Mendy will go on trial along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million. He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.