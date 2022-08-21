Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Italian football legend, Fabio Cannavaro has slammed Paul Pogba, saying he cares too much about his image and that the midfielder will struggle to ‘compete at the top’ until he changes his mindset.

The former Manchester United star put an end to his second spell at Old Trafford by returning to Juventus on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract this summer.

Days after his transfer, Pogba sustained a knee injury that ruled him out of action.

Speaking on Pogba’s lifestyle, Cannavaro said: ‘As a football player Paul Pogba thrilled me a lot. But in recent years living at Manchester United he was unrecognisable.

‘Treating him in excess of his hair and image makes me suspect that he feels he has arrived.

‘And when a football player thinks like this you can’t compete at the top, 100 per cent. But I am convinced that he wants revenge in his second life in Italy’.

Pogba is also known for his flashing lifesyle, having flown Surrey-based ‘A Star Barbers’ 1,500 miles to tfix his haircut while away with the France national team in 2018.

Pogba featured in a video posted to A Star’s Instagram account in which the Manchester United star says: ‘Man came all the way from London just to see his brother and make him fresh.’