Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Meru Council of Elders, commonly referred to as Njuri Ncheke, has apologized to the Meru Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza for any past mistakes, and insults towards her, assuring her of their support as she forms the government.

This comes as elders had endorsed former governor Kiraitu Murungi as their preferred governor come 2022 at their sacred shrine.

Through their Secretary General Josephat Murangiri, they regret their past mistakes and insults towards Mwangaza and assured her of their support as she forms the next government.

At the same time, the elders disputed rumors that they had endorsed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

According to the elders, they were just blessing Raila so that he can be free to seek Meru community votes.

However, they noted that they will fully support the president that will be announced by the court and urged Kenyans to maintain peace as they await the court ruling.

“If Ruto becomes the next President, we will work with him… All Kenyans are Njuri Ncheke’s children,” they said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.