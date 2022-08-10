Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – City socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has advised her ex-lover, Jimal Roho Safi, to come back to his senses as a gentleman and fix his family.

The controversial socialite was interacting with her followers in a question-and-answer session when one of her followers brought up the matter.

“Why do you pretend you don’t see Jamal is suffering? What did you give him?” posed the follower.

Amber used the opportunity to advise Jimal to mend his relationship with Amira.

“He needs to be true to himself and (go) back and fix his family” she responded.

She further stated that she had no issue with Amira and shifted the blame to Jimal.

“I don’t have any issues with her. The problem was she blamed me for everything, knowing very well the problem was not me. Anyway, I hope she knows better now,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.