Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, August 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s case against President-elect William Ruto and the IEBC has taken another twist.
This is after it emerged that Raila wants the Supreme Court to declare him as the winner of the August 9th presidential election, where Ruto was controversially declared the winner by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.
Sources within Raila’a legal team intimated that Raila wants to ask the Supreme Court to order a fresh tallying of presidential votes and declare him presidential election winner.
Sources privy to the affidavit being compiled by Raila’s legal team indicate that Raila intends to use four main grounds in the petition to force the Supreme Court to declare him the winner, among them manipulation of Forms 34A that led to the alleged posting of fake results into the IEBC portal, discrepancies in announced presidential results in the vote-rich Mt Kenya and parts of Rift Valley, failure to account for spoilt votes, and the decision by Chebukati to run the affairs without involving his colleagues.
Speaking after attending a church service on Sunday, Raila said he has credible evidence to challenge the declaration of William Ruto as the fifth president-elect.
“The victory of the people will not be stolen. The victory of the people will be known because we know it,” he said.
Constitutionally, the Supreme Court has 14 days to hear and determine the case.
It has at least two options; to uphold Chebukati’s declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect or declare the election null and void and order a repeat of the presidential election.
However, these are not the only options available to the court as its verdict will depend on the prayers made by Kenya’s veteran politician Raila Odinga, including declaring him the President-elect after the vote tally.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
In very simple basic term YAHWEH GOD has rejected you for GOOD.
In the mean time, go show your family members where your body will be barred following the ruling of the 8 supreme judges under the invisible 8th judge YAHWEH GOD smoking this cooked false azimio case.
The cooked falsifiers will be deleted one after the other following the demises of the co-principles harvested direct to abyss – the place there’s no peace for eternity.
YAHWEH GOD, let this cooked falsehood come to light and shame them to the whore world that evil never prospers. We bind this cooked false case to the bottom pit in JESUS NAME.
Let be know to All that nobody challenges YAHWEH GOD in any court. May YAHWEH GOD deal with this demons once and for all, and clear them from our land KENYA for good.