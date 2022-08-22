Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s case against President-elect William Ruto and the IEBC has taken another twist.

This is after it emerged that Raila wants the Supreme Court to declare him as the winner of the August 9th presidential election, where Ruto was controversially declared the winner by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Sources within Raila’a legal team intimated that Raila wants to ask the Supreme Court to order a fresh tallying of presidential votes and declare him presidential election winner.

Sources privy to the affidavit being compiled by Raila’s legal team indicate that Raila intends to use four main grounds in the petition to force the Supreme Court to declare him the winner, among them manipulation of Forms 34A that led to the alleged posting of fake results into the IEBC portal, discrepancies in announced presidential results in the vote-rich Mt Kenya and parts of Rift Valley, failure to account for spoilt votes, and the decision by Chebukati to run the affairs without involving his colleagues.

Speaking after attending a church service on Sunday, Raila said he has credible evidence to challenge the declaration of William Ruto as the fifth president-elect.

“The victory of the people will not be stolen. The victory of the people will be known because we know it,” he said.

Constitutionally, the Supreme Court has 14 days to hear and determine the case.

It has at least two options; to uphold Chebukati’s declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect or declare the election null and void and order a repeat of the presidential election.

However, these are not the only options available to the court as its verdict will depend on the prayers made by Kenya’s veteran politician Raila Odinga, including declaring him the President-elect after the vote tally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.