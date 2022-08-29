Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – The National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) has finally come clean on the meeting with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15th.

This is after Chebukati accused them of trying to force him to change the election result in favor of Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

In an affidavit in response to allegations made by Chebukati, in his replying affidavit to Raila Odinga’s petition, NSAC confirmed that they indeed met IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati on Monday, August 15.

In affidavits sworn by Principal Administrative Secretary at the Office of the President, Kennedy Kihara, and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, NSAC said they visited Chebukati purely on security matters.

Kihara says they acted on the instructions of NSAC to meet Chebukati to advise him on security issues.

Kennedy Ogeto, Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, and deputy chief of defence forces Francis Ogolla were present during the meeting.

“The meeting was necessitated by the fact that the NSAC in the discharge of its mandate had become ceased of information to the effect that the delays in declaring the results of the presidential elections and the manner in which results were being transmitted including the stoppage of the public display of results had generated considerable public anxiety and tension and risked creating the opportunity for chaos, violence, and insecurity in parts of the country,” Kihara says in his affidavit.

Kihara denied that the visit was about persuading Chebukati to manipulate the results of the August 9, elections.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on his part said they tried accessing Chebukati in vain as the council hence they had to move to the tallying center for a physical meeting.

He said his earlier communication to Chebukati was to discuss security implications surrounding the transmission tallying, verification, and declaration of the results of the presidential elections.

