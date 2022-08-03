Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Financial Accountant

About Us

Liberty Life is a leading insurance services company and a wealth management company represented in various African countries. We use our knowledge and action to guide our customers on their journey to financial freedom. We believe in responding to the changing consumer and market needs through innovative solutions and technologically efficient processes. To help us advance this goal, we are seeking talented, self-motivated and skilled individuals of high personal integrity to fill the positions below.

Job Summary

The Financial Accountant is responsible for preparation of accounting records and reports to ensure the provision of timely and accurate financial information in accordance with prescribed financial policies, standards and accounting requirements. The Financial accountant will also be responsible for managing the company operating expenses to ensure that they are within set budgets and also maintain the fixed assets register.

Key Responsibilities

Core deliverables

Responsible for developing financial reports for internal and external stakeholders and analysis of business performance against the budget

Ensure that all company assets are properly recorded, updated and accounted for as per policy

Effectively report on expenses and highlight variances for management action

Streamline the core business systems to ensure proper mapping and interface with the financial system

Input in development of underlying processes, reports and systems to facilitate ongoing improvement in efficiency and quality of reconciliations processes

Manage information flows to and from other areas of finance and the business to resolve reconciliation queries

Manage internal and external audit exercises

Preparation of financial statement, budgets and other management reports.

Prepare and record journal entries and make necessary corrections to ensure the accuracy of the accounting system

Implement financial controls as required and monitor risks to financial controls

Generation of trial balance to ensure that the transactions are accurately recorded in the books of accounts

Assist in managing month end process including cut off

Assist in investment reporting including generating of monthly return on Assets (ROA) report

Assist in monthly reporting to management and Group

Prepare and ensure all statutory and regulatory reporting requirements are met in a timely manner

Timely submission of monthly report

Accurate reporting

Compliance level with regulatory framework – IRA/KRA/IFRS

Safe custody of assets

Maintaining expenses within approved budget

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree in a business related field

Professional accounting qualification such as CPA K or ACCA

At least 4 years’ experience in finance preferably within the financial service industry

Competencies

Knowledge on Finance and Tax legislation

Knowledge on budgeting

In depth understanding of insurance operations and concepts

General knowledge of Ledger, Accounting

Knowledge of relevant legislation framework

Finance management and risk awareness

Accounting principles

How To Apply

If you meet the above requirements, you are encouraged to forward your application and updated CV to hr@libertylife.co.ke by 4th August 2022 clearly state the job title on the subject heading. Liberty Life is an equal opportunity employer and actively encourages diversity. Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.