Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Salary: KES 2,083,128 – 2,377,296 per annum, depending on experience.

Contract Type: Fixed Term

Duration: 36 Months

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is seeking a Finance Officer to provide day to day financial administrative support to the Kenya Country Office. This role will be on a 2-year fixed-term contract, subject to funding. This position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

About GAIN

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is a Swiss-based foundation launched at the UN in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition. Working with both governments and businesses, we aim to transform food systems so that they deliver more nutritious food for all people. In particular, we aim to make healthier food choices more desirable, more available, and more affordable. GAIN’s mission is to advance nutrition outcomes by improving consumption of nutritious and safe food for all people, especially the most vulnerable to malnutrition.

About the Role

Reporting to the Head of Operations, the Finance Officer will ensure that the processing and recording of financial operations, resources and transactions are done in timely and accurate manner. This includes systems for Cash Flow management, consolidation of accounting information, internal controls, financial reporting, financial record keeping, grant management and compliance.

The Finance Officer supports compliance with GAIN and donor policies and procedures, and the expectation is for strong collaboration with all country office staff members.

Key Responsibilities include;

Assisting the financial management of all country projects including programme budgeting, forecasting, analysis of grants and expenditure

Performing financial review of purchase requests, purchase orders, and payment requests to ensure compliance with GAIN policies and procedures and donor grants and contracts requirements

Preparing statutory financial statements and returns, cash flow forecast and reparation of monthly reports, ensuring all transactions for the month are recorded accurately

Providing guidance, training, and consultation on compliance with GAIN policies and procedures as well as donor compliance requirements, to all staff and partners

Supporting the Head of Operations to improve and enhance the efficiency of existing control systems and developing standard operating procedures for accounting

Assisting with audit related requirements (timely documents retrieval, filing after audit completion, proving additional assistance as necessary)

Assist with follow up on subaward compliance issues, audits and document resolutions

Qualifications

About You

The ideal candidate should have proven experience in accounting, bookkeeping or cashiering, including experience with double-entry accounting preferably in an international NGO. Knowledge in major international donor rules and non-profit accounting is highly desirable.

The post holder should have strong skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel. Good communication skills in English.

The ideal candidate should have accuracy in the processing of cash transactions, mathematical aptitude and attention to detail. You should be a strong team player, with the ability to work well under pressure and independently within a multi-cultural, international organisation.

Experience in using Quickbooks, Navison or similar accounting software is required. Candidate should have education background in Accounting, Finance or related fields and minimum CPA 3 or other relevant accounting qualification. Familiarity with Salesforce is a plus.

About our Offer

The starting salary on offer for this role is from KES 2,083,128 – 2,377,296 per annum, depending on experience.

GAIN has a fair and competitive salary structure that allows for annual progression subject to good performance. In addition, GAIN offers a total of 37 days holiday per year (including annual leave, public holidays and additional office closure days), an attractive pension scheme and competitive insurance cover including health, travel and life assurance.

We are committed to the health of our staff, especially in these challenging times, and have developed a programme of wellbeing that includes flexible and hybrid working, additional leave allowances, wellbeing days, mindfulness coaching and access to independent and confidential counselling.

GAIN also has a strong commitment to professional development. We will support you to grow in your career through both formal and informal training, and are committed to providing opportunities through internal recruitment, secondments and promotion. All of this is delivered in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Our Working Culture and Environment

We provide a flexible working environment that includes a combination of home and office working opportunities through our global hybrid working policy. This encourages our staff to have a healthy work-life balance and increases staff motivation, enriches employee wellbeing, and improves performance and productivity.

All of our positions are based in one or more of GAIN’s designated offices as stated on our job advertisements. Successful candidates will be based in one of GAIN’s country offices and must have the existing right to live and work within a reasonably commutable distance of the relevant city / cities in which the role is advertised. Please note, that GAIN does not sponsor working visas and relocations.

GAIN reserves the right to withdraw an offer of employment for candidates who are considered to ineligible under the above conditions during or after the recruitment process.

How to Apply

For more detailed information please see the attached job description. To apply, follow the “Apply Now” link.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

This advert closes on 29th August 2022. Early applications are encouraged. GAIN reserves the right to close this advert early should we receive suitable candidates ahead of the closing date.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition is committed to equality of opportunity and creating an inclusive environment where diversity is valued. We are keen to reflect the diversity of our society at every level within our organisation and therefore welcome applications from talented and committed people from all backgrounds, representing the diverse societies we operate in.

Job Description

JD_Finance_Officer_Kenya_FINAL_August_2022.pdf

Additional Information

KE_Staff_benefits_summary_Recruitment.pdf

Closing Date

29 August 2022