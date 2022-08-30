Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE : FINANCE OFFICER II



CAJ/JOB/007/08/2022 REPORTING TO : ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT : CORPORATE SERVICES JOB GRADE :CAJ7 NO. OF POSTS : 1 TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE DUTY STATION : HEAD OFFICE

Duties & Responsibilities

Implementing financial accounting policies, procedures, strategies and systems to ensure effective control and accountability of the Commission’s resources;

Monitoring expenditure of projects and programmes on periodic basis;

Compiling and formatting financial estimates data;

Implementing Audit recommendations to improve accounting processes and procedures;

Verifying payments of suppliers in accordance with the Commission’s policies and procedures;

Preparing budget for recurrent and development votes;

Preparing reports and briefs on budgetary policy issues;

Provide technical support on budget preparation;

Compiling information required in the budgetary process;

Compiling expenditure proposals and;

Any other duty as may be assigned

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business Administration (Finance option), Business Management (Finance option), Finance or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certified Public Accountant II (CPA II) by Kenya Accounts and Secretaries Examination Board (KASNEB) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Membership to a relevant profession body in good standing

Must have post graduate relevant experience of at least 3 years; and a

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September’ 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI