DESCRIPTION

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Finance Business Partnering & Decision Support department within the Finance Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Posting Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager; Finance Business Partnering, Decision Support and Strategic Projects, the individual is key to ensure the business identifies, evaluates, plans, prioritizes and captures in a timely and intelligent manner, key drivers relating to headcount, payroll, operational expenses and capital expenditure for respective division(s).

Job Responsibilities

To participate in periodic budgeting and reporting cycles to ensure that divisional cost drivers are correctly reflected and captured in the reporting system to avoid subsequent delays to downstream processes or inefficiencies due to incorrect cost capture and reporting.

To act as the liaison for all commercial finance matters as they relate to but not limited to participation in procurement, working capital matters and financial business case development within the respective divisions

To support tribes during the quarterly business planning cycle ensuring that the tribes develop relevant OKR’s that drive overall company mission

To drive simplification and review of finance processes to support an agile organization

To support in data and analytics that provide key insights into business performance and support decision making

Keeps track of performance and can articulate on key drivers and risks to performance

Uses data and analytics to review commercial performance of the units under control and support decision making

Drive and fully participate in the setting and budgeting of headcount, payroll, overheads and capital expenditure during the various budgeting cycles

Ensure cost drivers are updated regularly and communicated to the relevant stakeholders.

Review of cost center reports for the resources division to ensure accuracy of entries made and reasonableness of any accruals and/or provisions included in the reports

Ensure business model compliance and reinforce internal controls and company policy. Act as the main contact for finance on new business model initiatives related to agile transformation.

Monthly review of open purchase requisitions (PR’s) and purchase orders (PO’s) raised for the division to confirm status and report accordingly.

Ensure receipting of goods and services within the ERP system is enforced on a timely and accurate basis to eliminate the need for manual accruals via journals during reporting.

Reduction of cost center overheads by enhancing efficiency and identifying cost saving opportunities within departments.

Taking part in any key ERP trainings that are necessary for purposes of effective cost management in the system.

Taking part in companywide cost saving and process improvement initiatives.

Review of business cases for divisional projects before implementation and ensure that they are financially sound and aligned to the business strategy.

Budget controlling and analysis during the budget cycles.

Work cross functionally and contribute to a collaborative work spirit across the organization promoting the spirit of agile.

Liaise with procurement to ensure all items to be requisitioned are scheduled and planned for, optimize available discounts, ensure controls and reduce duplication or repeat purchases.

Continually identify processes that can be automated to create more effective cost capture process and improved financial controls.

Provide guidance to budget owners and drive budget adherence within the departments.

Positively influence corporate center performance through effective day-to-day operational and financial support

Vouch all purchase requests for the division to ensure proper mapping of expenses and ascertain compliance with procurement policies.

Qualifications

A graduate with a degree in a financial field or closely related

Recognised accounting and finance qualification (CFA, CPA (K), ACCA, etc.)

5-7 years’ experience in a commercial finance unit

Significant work experience in the telecommunications and or technology industry

Able to develop and recommend financial operational policies and processes for the business

In depth knowledge and experience to provide strong financial decision support to the business.

Able to take a holistic view of the business with a financial focus.

Understands financial data to provide value-added insights and recommendations.

Up to date knowledge of best practice in accounting processes and accounting systems.

Have strong business acumen and highly developed commercial experience

Experience in strategic decision making

Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills

High level experience and skills working with diverse stakeholders

How to Apply

