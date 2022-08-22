Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Manager

Role Summary:The overall purpose of the position is to provide strategic and operational leadership to BvAT’s finance functions in an effective and efficient manner. This includes providing oversight and management support to all aspects of financial management including advisory and technical, project planning and coordination, innovation, and compliance management.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Financial Management

Ensure financial integrity and accountability and maintain internal controls. Supervise Operations and Accounts in charge, Accountants, and ensure that transactions and financial decisions adhere to BvAT’s accounting principles, policies, and procedures/guidelines.

Lead the planning and execution of the financial function including those necessary for auditing, budgeting, and financial reporting in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, policies, and procedures/guidelines.

Conduct analyses and reviews on budget variances in financial reports and provide clarification where necessary to the Senior Management Team and Auditors.

Manage monthly accounting closing process as per set cut-off date and ensure timely submission of monthly reconciliation including analytical review of the monthly operating results.

Develop organizational and projects budgets and mechanisms for tracking capital burn rate to actual reporting by line item.

Prepare high-level financial reports to aid in decision making by senior management, the board, and donors.

Develop and review accounting and financial policies to ensure they are consistent with statutory and commonly approved financial reporting standards and regulations.

Support development of new plans and proposals by ensuring budgets are prepared in compliance with requirements of the organization’s policies and strategic plan.

Monitor, analyse, and interpret BvAT’s financial performance evaluation reports i.e., audits, internal/external evaluations, strategic plan reviews and make recommendations to management on policy and operational changes.

Engage the Board of Trustees or its finance committee to develop short-, medium-, and longterm financial plans, forecasts, and projections.

Undertake asset management through prudent management of finance, and physical assets of the organization.

Generate in timely manner monthly, quarterly, yearly and project specific financial reports in compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and donor requirements.

Provide guidance to Executive Director and Senior Management on strategic business directions by conducting financial planning and analysis, developing scenarios to inform decision making, and advising on key directions and options for development.

Liaise with external auditors and prepare audit schedules during project and institutional audits and ensure timely delivery as per requirements by BvAT and its donors.

Oversee the capacity building for the Finance team while providing capacity support to program and project teams on compliance, budgets preparation and management, and financial reporting.

Manage the general ledger and the financial system for safety and accuracy of the data posted.

Manage and liaise with the HR the monthly payroll processing to ensure compliance with the labour laws and tax requirements.

Check and verify payments before approval of the same as per the organization’s policies including procurement and donor policy requirements.

Analyze and mitigate key elements of the organization’s risk profile and investment policy and advice on investment of the organization’s funds in securities that provide high returns.

Work closely with the Executive Director in developing new business budgets and cost recovery mechanisms to further the organization’s financial goals.

Conduct monitoring of BvAT and partner projects to ensure they are implemented as per the organization’s policies and procedures.

Participate in corporate policy development as a member of the senior management team.

Perform any other relevant tasks as requested by Executive Director.

Working Relationships:

Internal Relationships: All departments, programmes, and projects

External Relationships: Donors, Partners, Government bodies, external and internal auditors

Required Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Business related field.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/ Accounting or a related field.

CPA (K)

Minimum of 12 years working experience, with at least 4 years in a similar senior finance role.

Must be a member of ICPAK.

Working experience with accounting software e.g., on use of ERP-Microsoft Dynamics

Required Skills and Competencies:

Technical Skills

IFRS Knowledge

Exchange rate Knowledge

Analytical skills

Numerical strength

Leadership Skills

Behavioural Skills

Good leadership and supervisory skills.

Good communication skills.

Sound interpersonal and team building skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good problem-solving skills and knowledge on conflict management.

Good negotiation skills

Responsibility for finances and physical assets:

The job holder participated in budgeting, insurance, and branding of items as per the organization’s and donor guidelines.

Decision making:

The job holder is fully involved in decision making of all finance aspects.

Information:

The job holder has access to financial board minutes, financial statements, and donor information.

Working Environment:

The job is office based with minimum disagreeable conditions. Travel is annually or biannually to partner countries.

How to Apply

If you believe you qualify for this position then please apply with your CV and cover letter as one file indicating a summary of your key qualifications and expected salary and benefits to info@biovisionafricatrust.org with the job title: Finance Manager, on the subject line to be received no later than August 31, 2022. We will not accept applications without a CV and cover letter. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews