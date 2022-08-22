Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Who we are: We are an advisory and research organization focused on advancing and applying behavioral science in the Global South, in pursuit of poverty alleviation. We work with organizations to build behaviorally-informed solutions to help scale their products, programs, and policies. Our rigorous approach to experimentation has generated impact in a broad range of fields from financial inclusion to health and early childhood development.

Role Purpose Statement

We are seeking an energetic, responsible intern to join our growing organization. In this position, you will be expected to learn the ins-and-outs of our daily routines and procedures. You will focus on supporting the finance department by providing administrative finance work while observing different aspects of accounting, procurement, compliance, asset management, and financial reporting to increase and improve financial services to the entire organization.

The Finance Intern will support the finance department in providing financial, accounting, compliance, and procurement assistance to improve the finance department’s processes and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide general accounting assistance

Assist in the collection of quotations, bids, and the creation of procurement requests.

Follow-up on timesheets and ensure people submit their timesheets mostly to the project teams.

Help with accounts receivable, payable, and bank statement reconciliation.

Assist with audit requirements and provide support for the annual budgeting process.

Assist in managing the emails from our consultants, for example, K2Y, sifting the emails and forwarding them to the appropriate Busara personnel and follow up with the person to close

Support with data entry and asset management

Assist in the solicitation of quotations, proposals, and tendering processes for procurement.

Assist in the timely analysis of procurement quotations received.

Assist in the distribution of vendor communications, including local purchase orders.

Perform other tasks as requested by your line manager.

Required Skills and Experience

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in accounting and finance or related area

Experience with compliance and procurement processes

Previous internship experience in a similar role is desirable.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite; Excel, Word, Outlook

Good communication skills, both written and oral

Demonstrate initiative and resourcefulness to identify and solve issues proactively

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY